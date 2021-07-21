National Night Out set to return to Perry Farm

BRADLEY — National Night Out is returning at at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, after the annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Local law enforcement and public safety groups will present the 37th annual family-friendly event sponsored by Meijer.

There will be food, drinks and games for all ages as well as giveaways. Entertainment includes a 3:45 p.m. performance by Naughty Hams, a 5:15 p.m. performance by The John Webber Band, a 7 p.m. performance by The Silhouettes and an 8:45 p.m. fireworks display.

Also scheduled is an appearance from Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton of the 1985 Chicago Bears. Hampton will be a guest speaker and will be signing autographs.

Additional activities include a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, game tent, dunk tank, bags games, fire truck spray and fire safety house. There will also be a Salvation Army food drive raffle, where attendees can bring non-perishable food items to enter into a raffle.

All food, beverages and giveaways are available beginning at 4 p.m. and are first come, first serve. Supplies are limited. Also, when accompanied by a parent, school-aged children will be given a school supply bag.