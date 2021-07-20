Limestone biker to raise money for childhood cancer cause

LIMESTONE — Ryan Swartz of Limestone is planning to bike over 200 miles in September to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

He is participating in the <a href="https://greatcyclechallenge.com" target="_blank">Great Cycle Challenge</a>, where cyclists raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and then bike during the month of September to match their goal miles.

He is hoping to reach a goal of $800 and has raised $510.62.

If he hits $800 goal before September, he will increase his goals to 300 miles and $1,000.

Learn more about his campaign at <a href="http" target="_blank">bit.ly/LimestoneGCC</a>.