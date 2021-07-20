Iroquois County Talent Show winners

The Talent of Iroquois County was back last weekend, performing once again on the main stage at the Iroquois County Fair. Thirty-one Iroquois County youth took to the stage to perform for the crowd.

In the junior division, first place went to Elite Eight, consisting of Lily Anderson, London Clark, Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons and Savannah Read, with their hip hop dance to “Hip Hop Mash Up.”

Second place went to Savannah Reed with her solo dance to “Everything I Wanted,” and third place went to Abbie Tindle singing “Are You Washed in the Blood?”

Senior division winner was Mitchell Gaylen who played “Bumble Boogie” on the piano. Second place went to Megan Schippert’s vocal of “Good Morning, Baltimore” and third place went to Julia Hilgerman with her upbeat rendition of “Somebody to Love.”

Both first-place winners will have the opportunity to perform again at the IAAF Convention talent show in January 2022.