KCC helps students financially recover

KANKAKEE — This fall, Kankakee Community College is offering several opportunities aimed at helping students get back to the classroom and “back on their feet” financially.

<strong>Pandemic relief funds</strong>

“The pandemic created many financial barriers,” said Michelle Hasik, KCC director of financial aid. “We want to help our students move forward with their educational goals. We are able to draw from several sources to help students cover college expenses such as tuition, books, housing, and childcare. In most cases, we are able to provide substantial aid to assist our students.”

The federal government’s pandemic relief packages provided most of the money the college is now distributing.

Students enrolled in Fall 2021 at KCC can apply for financial assistance to pay for their tuition and books, as well as various other expenses while pursuing their higher education goals.

The available funds do not impact a student’s eligibility for other federal student aid, such as the Pell grant. They do not have to be paid back.

Students can apply for this funding at <a href="http://kcc.edu/tuition-and-aid" target="_blank">www.kcc.edu/tuition-and-aid</a>. Requests will be evaluated based on need.

An additional funding of $3.2 million for fall 2021 students will become available through a federal funding program. In all, KCC will distribute nearly $4.5 million in HEERF funds.

<strong>Free tuition for select programs</strong>

KCC is a college partner for the new H1B One Workforce Grant. It is federally funded and pays all tuition, fees, books and supplies for qualified students in selected credit and non-credit programs. The selected programs lead to jobs in manufacturing-related industries. Participants can enroll in credit or non-credit programs which train for occupations within the grant’s occupation parameters.

Program qualification includes residence in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, 17 years of age and older, not currently in high school, and unemployed or underemployed. The program also targets underrepresented groups including minorities, women, individuals living in disadvantaged communities, new Americans and justice-involved individuals.

More information is available by emailing manderson@kcc.edu.

<strong>Tuition freeze</strong>

KCC also froze tuition for the 2021-22 school year. Tuition and fees are $165 per credit hour for fall 2021.

More than 40 percent of KCC students receive financial aid, which includes state and federal awards, scholarships and loans. According to the most recent statistics available, the average award in 2019-20 school year was $3,855. More than 80 percent of awards did not have to be repaid.