Reactions to Gary Moore's death

<strong>Jaymie Simmon, friend:</strong>

“He taught us how to live. He had such a positive attitude and such great generosity. He taught us how to pass away, how to die. ... He showed us how to refuse to give up. He knew he would be with his Lord and Savior. He just knew that.”

She added: “He was the most remarkable, honest writer I’ve ever known. I so appreciated his positivity. He was never afraid to reveal himself to all of us and that made him so much more believable [as a writer]. He’s one of the finest people I’ve ever known.”

Simmon noted Moore was also the ultimate Kankakee County community advocate.

“I’ve lost a dear friend.”

<strong>Linda Kambic, friend:</strong>

Kambic met Moore when she was just 13. She was recruited to play the drums in the Royal Grenadiers Drum and Bugle Corp, a Kankakee group started by Moore.

Oddly enough, Linda played the flute in school.

“He turned a flute player into a drummer,” she said. “He had the ability to make you think in a different way.”

The corps’ numbers swelled and Moore and others worked tirelessly with the performers, many of who were disadvantaged youngsters from throughout Kankakee County.

“They worked and turned us into something special. When we were on that field playing, there was nothing better than that.”

The two became life-long friends and she teared up when speaking about her one-time instructor.

“Gary was the rainbow at the end of the storm for me. The way he loved Kankakee was so incredible. He saw the potential and he wanted it so badly for the community.”

And despite obstacles and adversity, he always soldiered on with a smile on his face.

“There was always good in the world. He didn’t look for the bad things. ... He just had that passion for life, that love of human beings.”

<strong>Sally Hendron, Daily Journal’s vice president of finance:</strong>

“His positive attitude was contagious,” Hendron said, adding that his work reflected his deep belief in the good of the human spirit.

“Caring deeply about for fellow man, he never gave up,” she said. “He simply called us all to be our best. A prince among men!”

Hendron said she is proud that Moore’s bright light will shine on at the Daily Journal.

<strong>Jeff Hersha, friend:</strong>

“He was quite a man, a real unique guy. I liked him the minute I met him.”

Hersha, the owner of two area Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders & Pizza locations, said he met Moore about 20 years ago when their children were involved with Youth For Christ.

The friendship grew from that point.

“He always made you feel like his day was better because he saw you. He always made you feel like a million bucks. I know people can learn how to do that, but that was part of his DNA.

“He was absolutely energized by being around people. Even to the very end.”

<strong>Ted Savas, publisher, business partner, friend:</strong>

“Gary had more interests than time. He was interested in anything and everything. That’s what made him tick ... and he looked for the positive side of everything.”

Savas said Moore simply felt his health issues were a test.

“I would ask him: ‘How you doing?’ He would say ‘fantastic.’ I’m convinced without this attitude he would not have lived nearly this long.”

Savas noted he rarely attends book signings with his authors. But he rarely missed an opportunity to travel with Moore.

“We spent untold hours together just driving to these locations. We just clicked. He was a remarkable, unique person.”