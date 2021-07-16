Cleanup continues on pipeline gas spill near Gilman

GILMAN — Marathon Pipe Line is continuing cleanup and repair after a release of gasoline from one of its pipelines in a farmfield approximately 3 miles east of Gilman, a company official told the Daily Journal Thursday.

The spill was detected at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Jamal T. Kheiry, communication manager for Marathon Petroleum Corp.

“Upon detection, MPL immediately shut down and isolated the pipeline, and deployed resources and personnel to contain the release and initiate cleanup activities,” he said.

The cause of the release is believed to be third-party excavation activities, Kheiry said.

Gasoline has reached a field ditch, where it has been contained by several booms and is being removed. The company is conducting air monitoring as a precaution, he said.

“MPL’s top priority during its response is to protect the safety of the responders, members of the public, and the environment,” Kheiry said.

The volume of the release is still being determined. There are currently no known wildlife impacts, he said.

The U.S. EPA, Illinois EPA and the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency have been supporting the response efforts, Kheiry said.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, resources MPL deployed as part of cleanup and repair activities include 132 responders, six vacuum trucks, six frac tanks, two tanker trucks, three excavators, and other equipment and materials. With 1,200 barrels of gasoline released, the company said Friday that cleanup will take “some time.”

Spring Creek flows into the Iroquois River about 5 miles northwest of Watseka.

The pipeline runs from the southwestern corner of Iroquois County into the eastern half of Kankakee County. From there, it heads north into Will County before crossing into the state of Indiana.