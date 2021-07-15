Officials working on pipeline spill in Iroquois County

Marathon Pipe Line officials are working today on the release of gasoline from one of its pipelines in Iroquois County, according to a news release from Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency.

Marathon Pipe Line has shut down and isolated the pipeline. It sent personnel to contain the release and initiate clean-up activities, the release said. There have been no injuries.

Gasoline reached a field ditch but was contained upstream of Spring Creek. The company is conducting air monitoring as a precaution. The cause of the release is believed to be the result of third party activities, according to the release.

The amount of gasoline spilled has not been determined, the news release said.

Both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency have been contacted, according to the release.

Spring Creek flows into the Iroquois River about five miles northwest of Watseka.

The pipeline runs from the southwestern corner of Iroquois County into the eastern half of Kankakee County, From there, it heads north into Will County before crossing into the state of Indiana.