House fire causes $30K to $40K in damage

By Daily Journal staff

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee couple escaped injury Wednesday morning after a fire started in their attached garage on the city’s west side, according to local fire officials.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South May Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. The occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and then called 911, he said.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be a wall heater in the garage,” LaRoche said.

Investigators estimated the cost of the fire damage between $30,000 and $40,000.

One firefighter suffered minor burns but did not need medical care, according to the fire department.