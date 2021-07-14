Calendar of events: July 14-20

<strong>July 14</strong>

<strong>Sandwiches with a Side of Jam</strong>

This downtown Kankakee lunchtime music program at the railroad depot will return from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a performance by Three’s A Crowd. Food is available for purchase or you can bring your own.

>> <a href="http://facebook.com/downtownkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/downtownkankakee</a>

<strong>A Matter of Balance</strong>

Catholic Charities is hosting a class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The classes are online and aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.

>> <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919

<strong>July 15</strong>

<strong>Braidwood Summerfest</strong>

From July 15 to 18, Braidwood Lions Club will be hosting “The Roaring ‘20s” Summerfest. Held in the Braidwood Park District’s Old Smokey City Park at 245 W. First St. Braidwood, there will be rides, games, food, nightly entertainment, bingo and more. The event is for all ages.

>><a href="http://braidwoodlionsclub.org/summerfest.htm" target="_blank">braidwoodlionsclub.org/summerfest.htm</a>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Sean Hoffman will perform with the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m. in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

>> <a href="http://kankakeeband.org" target="_blank">kankakeeband.org</a>

<strong>July 16</strong>

<strong>Crosstown Exotics Reptile Show</strong>

Special reptile show at noon at Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence as part of the Summer Reading Program. Free.

>> 815-472-2581

<strong>Summer Concert Series</strong>

Paper Cranes will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harold and Jean Miner Park, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is free and open to the public.

>> info@downtownkankakee.com

<strong>July 16</strong>

<strong>Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Village of Manteno’s monthly event features the rock band Anthem. The music is free and food is available for purchase. Located in downtown Manteno.

>> <a href="http://facebook.com/VillageofManteno" target="_blank">facebook.com/VillageofManteno</a>

<strong>July 17</strong>

<strong>Taste of Our CommUNITY</strong>

The Village of Hopkins Park is hosting a community day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 13675 East Central, Pembroke Township. The event includes food, crafts, vendors, music, COVID vaccines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and more. Admission is free.

>>815-944-8625

<strong>Bastille Day</strong>

Learn about the area’s French roots and celebrate with music, vendors, history and food from 1 to 4 p.m. at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

>>kankakeecountymuseum@gmail.com

<strong>Teen Movie Night</strong>

Free movie for teens, and free snacks too, Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence third Saturday of each month.

>>815-472-2581

<strong>Touch a Truck event</strong>

10 a.m., Bird Park Pavilion 1, Kankakee. Families are welcome to explore all the vehicles that keep our community safe, clean and running smoothly. COVID-19 vaccinations and car seat safety checks offered by the health department. No registration required. Free.

>><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>July 17-18</strong>

<strong>Emoji Scavenger Hunt</strong>

9 a.m. start for this self-guided event at Bird Park in Kankakee. Free. Visit Kankakee Valley Park District’s Facebook page to get started.

>> <a href="http://facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict</a>

<strong>July 18</strong>

<strong>East Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month. The markets at 657 E. Court St. are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

>>customerservice@kccsi-cap.org

<strong>Donut Making 101</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District event at Donut Foundry, 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Time is 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 and 3 to 5 p.m. for adults. $50 per person. Take home your goodies.

>> <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>Blessings in a Backpack Car Show</strong>

There will be a car show to benefit Blessings in a Backpack River Valley Communities from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Registration is $10 and the event will include awards, a 50/50 drawing, concessions and entertainment.

>>bibrvc@gmail.com

<strong>July 19</strong>

<strong>Adult Sand Spikeball League</strong>

At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m. Teams play two games a night.

>> <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>July 20</strong>

<strong>Nature Quest</strong>

From 10 to 11 a.m. at Bird Park, Kankakee, students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more. Event presented by the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District.

>><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

>> <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919.

<strong>Registration deadline for LEGO Camp Mining and Crafting</strong>

LEGO Camp for ages 6-12 takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27-29 at Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $165 for all 3 days.

>><a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

The 2021 Iroquois County Agricultural and Livestock Fair is happening through Sunday, July 18.

Today is a full day of 4-H livestock judging. Also happening are the junior and open project-showing of agricultural, products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s division, the 4-H cat show, Family Fun Night and a talent show.

Thursday includes the junior department livestock shows in the barns, general 4-H projects, the 4-H dog obedience and the annual Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions.

Friday is the Draft Horse Show, general 4-H projects judging by clubs and the Master Showman Contest, the Draft Horse Hitches, livestock sale, the 4-H Style Show, the Open Style Show, the Latting Rodeo and a teen dance in the 4-H Center.

Saturday includes the Open Show Livestock contests in the barns, the Annual Tractor Drive, the Illiana Remote Control Truck and Tractor Pull, the Costume Goat Show and the 4-H Dog Agility. At 8 p.m., Jason Pritchett, a top 5 finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” takes the stage for the evening entertainment.

There will be free admission on Sunday, which includes the Open Horse Show, the All-Faith Church Service with a Natural High, the Grill Master Cook-Off Contest, the afternoon tractor pull, the Costume Sheep Lead class and the ITPA Tractor Pull.

There will be several opportunities coming up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Kankakee County.

• <strong>Wednesday, July 14:</strong> 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 Fulton Ave., Bradley.

• <strong>Thursday, July 15:</strong> There will be a Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Northern Illinois Food Bank from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279 E. 5000S Road, Pembroke Township. Register at prism.org/PembrokeFellowshipChurch.

• <strong>Saturday, July 17:</strong> 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Agape Community Outreach Mission, 196 Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

• <strong>Saturday, July 17:</strong> 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taste of Our CommUNITY event in Martin Luther King Park, 13675 E. Central, Pembroke Township.

• <strong>Saturday, July 17:</strong> 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Touch a Truck event in Bird Park in Kankakee. Vaccinations at this event will be offered by the Kankakee County Health Department, which will also offer car seat safety checks.

• <strong>Wednesday, July 21:</strong> Kankakee Trinity United Methodist Church will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located at 936 S. Third Ave., Kankakee. It will offer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available for anyone age 12 and older. Second-dose appointments are scheduled for Aug. 11. To sign up, call the church at 815-932-8151 or visit at <a href="http://bit.ly/TrinityUnitedClinic" target="_blank">bit.ly/TrinityUnitedClinic</a>.