Billiard Club coming to Bradley

A <strong>Bradley</strong> business location long noted for its expertise as an electrical motor repair shop, <strong>Arthur Motor Works</strong> and later <strong>Kankakee Industrial Technology,</strong> will soon be the home for a dramatically different type of calculations.

The former Arthur Motor Works, 359 S. Kinzie Ave., just north of the Bradley and Kankakee municipal border, will become the home of the <strong>Bradley Billiard Club Inc.</strong>

The property is owned by former Bradley mayor candidate and newly-appointed <strong>Bradley Trustee Gene Jordan</strong> and Billiard partners <strong>Peter Korsgard</strong> and <strong>John Chu</strong>, of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, and <strong>Dallas Williams,</strong> of <strong>Sammons Point</strong>, the tiny village in south-central Kankakee County, will be the operators of the <strong>18-table billiard club.</strong>

The trios’ special use permit application within the industrial-zoned district was approved by the seven-member <strong>Bradley Planning and Zoning Commission</strong> this past week, and it needs a final OK from the <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> at tonight’s meeting.

The location will feature 14, 7-foot pool tables and four, 9-foot tables. In addition, the owners are planning to have simulated golf games, as well as darts, bean bag toss and video games. They initially planned on having axe throwing, but decided against that activity.

The location will also host a pizza and sandwich shop with a dine-in section.

The target for the trio is to have the 6,000-square-foot business opened by Aug. 1.

“This is not about operating a pool hall. This will be a family-friendly location,” said Korsgard, a retired 17-year <strong>Atlas Air</strong> pilot.

They hope to quickly establish league pool play.

The men have been exploring this concept for quite some time, but were not satisfied with any of the locations they viewed until the former Arthur Motor Works site was brought to their attention.

Williams, a retired auctioneer, said he’s been exploring this idea for five to six years.

“This is a highly-visible area. We believe this location will be a magnet for players,” he said.

Chu is the co-owner of <strong>Hero City Adventure Park</strong> in Bradley.

The trio has signed a five-year lease with Jordan.