Momence officer replaces boy's stolen bike

Two weeks ago, 11-year-old Landon witnessed his bike being stolen from outside of his Momence apartment. Devastated, he told Momence police that all he wanted to do was ride a bike again.

Officer Raul Arroyo then made it his mission to help Landon get back to riding.

“The way I do my policing, I call it community policing,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said he was raised in an era where police used to do what he now does, which is get out of their vehicle to get to know the community.

“That’s basically what I did one day,” he said. “The kid told me that someone had stolen his bike and I said ‘don’t worry about it, man, I’m going to try to find you one whenever possible and we’ll get you back riding your bike.’”

From there, Arroyo began looking at thrift stores until finding a bike suitable for Landon’s age.

“I took it to his house and it happened to be his favorite color, green and black!” said Arroyo, who gifted the bike to Landon over Fourth of July weekend.

Arroyo’s friend took a photo and a video of the officer-citizen duo, which Arroyo assumed was simply for memory keeping.

The friend shared it with friends, one of whom shared it to the “What’s Happening in Momence” Facebook page. The post received an overwhelmingly positive response to the feel-good story.

“I usually do stuff like that for people, but I don’t like to post it,” Arroyo said. “I was that kid with no bike growing up, so I wanted to give something back. Kids remember things like that.”