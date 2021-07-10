Kankakee Derby is now underway

What’s a little delay when it comes to fishing?

After being postponed for a week due to dangerous Kankakee River conditions following several days of heavy rainfall, the 38th Kankakee River Fishing Derby is underway.

Lines could be dropped at 12:01 a.m. Friday and the event runs through 6 p.m. July 18.

Coordinated by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, derby officials anticipate hundreds of participants. The registration fee is $20 per family or individual.

Ken Munjoy, NIAA president, said of the approximate 400 who have already registered, many are expected to have at least a few family members fishing throughout the derby.

To find a registration form, visit: <a href="https://bit.ly/3wkHplz" target="_blank">bit.ly/3wkHplz</a>.

Participants must also have a valid fishing license. Fishing licenses can be purchased at most bait and tackle shop, as well as sporting goods stores. Licenses can also be purchased online at <a href="http://www2.illinois.gov/dnr" target="_blank">www2.illinois.gov/dnr</a>.