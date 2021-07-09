Rally for Davarion Jones Friday

KANKAKEE — There will be a rally and prayer from 5 to 6 p.m. today in support and memory of Davarion Jones at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Kankakee.

Jones, a fifteen-year-old Kankakee resident, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to a police investigation.

“It’s a serious matter. To me it’s personal. This is my block,” said Jimmy Smith, who took part in organizing the rally, on Wednesday morning.

The park is located off East Merchant Street.

For more information, contact Jimmy Smith at 763-300-3149.