Joyce to host driver services pop-up in South Wilmington

SOUTH WILMINGTON — Local motorists who need to renew driver's licenses and purchase vehicle stickers can attend a free mobile unit event sponsored by State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) in partnership with the Secretary of State Jesse White's office.

The unit will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at South Wilmington Village Hall, 380 Lake St., South Wilmington.

"The mobile unit makes it easier for folks to receive necessary services without waiting for long periods of time outside a driver services facility," Joyce said in a press release. "I encourage anyone in need of a safe and convenient way to renew and pay fees to attend this upcoming event."

The unit operates like a DMV office and offers driver's license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers. Attendees must wear face coverings, and social distancing rules must be followed.

REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit. The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended to May 3, 2023.

In addition, Joyce invites local veterans to utilize this event to add a veteran's designation to their driver's license or state ID. For veteran designation, residents must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services, call the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs at 1-800-437-9824.

With questions or for additional information, contact Joyce's office at 708-756-0882 or visit <a href="http://SenatorPatrickJoyce.com" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com</a>.

<strong>WHO</strong>: State Senator Patrick Joyce and Secretary of State Jesse White's office

<strong>WHAT</strong>: Secretary of state mobile unit event

<strong>WHEN</strong>: Tuesday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

<strong>WHERE</strong>: South Wilmington Village Hall 380 Lake St., South Wilmington

<ul><li>Renewal/correction of driver’s license</li><li>New/renewal/correction of State ID</li><li>License plate renewal stickers</li><li>Motor voter registration with renewal of DL/ID</li><li>Organ donor registration with renewal of DL/ID</li><li>Seniors 65-74 State ID</li></ul>

Proper identification is needed for above services.

Source: Office of Sen. Patrick Joyce