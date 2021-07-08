Youth traffic stop advice

Successfully dealing with a stressful situation such as a traffic stop was the focus of mock traffic stops and arrests held Wednesday by the Kankakee Police Department.

The Youth Traffic Stops program, also with participation from Kankakee United and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services, was designed to help young drivers navigate through a traffic stop.

“The goal is to create a trusted bridge between the community and law enforcement,” said Aaron Clark, with Youth for Christ Chicago City Life’s youth program in Kankakee.