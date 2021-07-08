Watseka Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual banquet, starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Watseka Elks Lodge. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 75 Years Plus One 1945-2021.”

The highlight of the event is the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce awards for Professional and Staff Achievement. The Times-Republic also gives out the Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Professional Award and Staff Achievement Award.

The Professional Award is given to a Chamber member who consistently enhances the Chamber and the local business community, demonstrates a commitment to community and civic affairs, serves as a business leader in the community, demonstrates a commitment to addressing employee needs and is respected by others in the community.

The Staff Achievement Award is given to an employee of a Chamber member who demonstrates excellent customer service, goes above and beyond their assigned duties, thinks “outside the box,” takes initiative on challenging task or projects, shows creativity and exhibits certain personal attributes which make them a role model to others.

Anyone interested in nominating someone for either of the awards can do so by contacting the Chamber office at 815-432-2416 for a nomination form or go to watsekachamber.org. To nominate someone, submit their name and a brief paragraph of why they are being nominated.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 13. Nominations will be reviewed and selected by this year’s Annual Meeting & Awards Night Committee of the Chamber. Winners will be announced one week ahead of time and will receive their awards during the Annual Meeting & Awards Night event.