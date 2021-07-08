Memorial tractor ride in Peotone

The Glenn Ginder Memorial Tractor Ride is scheduled for Aug. 7. The ride starts at the Peotone American Legion Post — 109 E. North St., Peotone — and will travel to Symerton and back.

The event is part of Tractors for a Cause, and all proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Center in honor of Glenn Ginder, an agricultural advocate for Will County, as well as past board of director for Tractors for a Cure.

From 7 to 8:30 a.m., check in with line up with instructions happening at 8:45 a.m., just after check-in is complete. At 9 a.m., the tractor ride will take off.

Registration forms are now available at Peotone Bowling Center, Peotone American Legion, Will County Farm Bureau, the Country Place or online at tractorsforacure.com. Registration is $50.

For more information, contact Dean Bettenhausen at 708-243-8877.