Brakes applied to Bradley housing development

BRADLEY — A move to develop a 21-unit, L-shaped townhouse complex in Bradley at the corner of Cardinal Drive and Signature Street hit a brick wall.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, board members denied by a 7-0 vote a special use permit for the pre-development plans in the Newtowne subdivision in northeast Bradley.

The proposed development by Jeff Downs, manager of Bradley Partners 2 LLC, is set for 1.8 acres of vacant land where Cardinal and Signature merge. Downs, of Bourbonnais, did not attend the meeting.

The development would only be a short distance from a pair of townhouse projects, one a 12-unit structure and the other a 14-unit complex, which were constructed only a few years ago.

At issue before the seven-member planning board was the size of the building. Per building code, the site should only have construction allowing four units per building. That limit would mean the site would need five separate building to accommodate 20 units.

Commissioners also had concerns regarding emergency vehicles being able to enter and exit the complex.

Despite the fact that nearby properties have multiple units, board chairman Ryland Gagnon explained, does not mean that is what the village intended. He said those properties were built without the developer bringing the plans to the planning board.

Ryland said what happened in the past cannot be changed.

“Do you perpetuate a mistake or do you adhere to the codes,” Ryland said.

The new development, presented by board by Cornerstone Engineering Inc., president Kirk Andreina, could begin yet this year if plans are ultimately approved.

The 21-unit structure — as presently designed — would feature 18, 2-bedroom units, and three, 3-bedroom units.

Cost of the project was not disclosed.

The matter is expected to go before the full Bradley Village Board on Monday. Because the planning board is only advisory to the village board, trustees will have the final vote.