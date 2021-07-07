Winners of Watseka July 4th Parade

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 July 4th Parade which took place Saturday.

The annual parade was lead by members of the Watseka American Legion. The event’s theme was “Proud to be an American.”

• <strong>“Best Farm Entry” —</strong> CME Farm

• <strong>“Best Religious Entry” —</strong> Christ Lutheran High School

• <strong>“Best Children’s Unit” —</strong> Watseka Little League

• <strong>“Best Commercial Entry” —</strong> ICHS & Genealogy

• <strong>“Best Walking Unit” —</strong> Express Employment Professionals

• <strong>“Best Use of Theme: ‘Proud to be an American’” —</strong> Dave Kestel and Kevin Durbin

• “<strong>Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle” —</strong> Watseka Fire Department

Each winning category received a $50 prize, except for “Best Use of Theme” which received a $75 prize.