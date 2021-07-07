River Valley Metro offering mobile ticketing

River Valley Metro has partnered with Token Transit to provide a mobile ticketing app for customers.

After installation on a smart phone, riders can use the Token Transit app to purchase River Valley Metro single-ride tickets or monthly passes. And now, for the first time, there is the option of a Day Pass local fixed route buses all day for only $2 with the Token Transit Day Pass.

Once the ticket or pass is purchased, riders their smart phone display to the driver as they board the bus. After a pandemic-related pause on fare collections, River Valley Metro resumed collection on July 1.

Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, told The Daily Journal last month that the elimination of fare-collection was due to eliminating potential spread of the virus through person-to-person contact.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.RiverValleyMetro.com" target="_blank">RiverValleyMetro.com</a>.