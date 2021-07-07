Calendar of events: July 7-13

<strong>July 7</strong>

<strong>A Matter of Balance</strong>

Registration deadline for classes beginning July 14. Catholic Charities is hosting a balance class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 1. The online classes aim to help seniors with balance in order to reduce risk of falling.

<a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919.

<strong>July 9</strong>

<strong>Herscher Corn Bowl</strong>

The 45th annual Herscher Lions Club Corn Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Roasted sweet corn, pork sandwiches, brats and hotdogs are on the menu with kids games along the street and music by T<span>he Silhouettes from 7 to 10 p.m.</span>

<strong>July 10</strong>

<strong>6th annual Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition</strong>

The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual contest on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with final competition judging at 5 p.m.

815-426-2131

<strong>Unplug Illinois</strong>

Bourbonnais Township Park District invites families to take a break from phones and screens to come to Perry Farm between 9 a.m. and noon for activities and recreation.

<a href="http://btpd.org/btpd/events" target="_blank">btpd.org/btpd/events</a>

<strong>Artists for Art</strong>

From 2 to 11 p.m., Artists for Art will be at Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The benefit concert includes performances by: Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin’ Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth. Admission is $15 per person or $50 for four tickets.

815-685-9057

<strong>Classic car shows</strong>

The classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers’ Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will be 6 to 8 p.m. and feature live music from Craig Everett.

<strong>Yard Sale</strong>

Hosted by the Hippocrates Medical Clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee; $20 for an 8’ by 10’ space to sell.

815-216-3446, hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com

<strong>Pin-Ups on Tour</strong>

The event intends to recreate the 1940s Hollywood Canteen as a club where service members could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.

bit.ly/Pin-UpsTour

<strong>July 11</strong>

<strong>Kids’ Canvas Painting</strong>

For kids 7-12, 3:30-5 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $20 per child.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> | 815-939-1311

<strong>July 12</strong>

<strong>Cute Food Arts and Crafts Camp</strong>

Registration deadline for the July 24 Cute Food Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> | 815-939-1311

July 12

<strong>Adult Sand Spikeball League</strong>

At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m., four weeks of regular season followed by a single-elimination tournament. Teams will play two games a night. Team composition can be any gender. Games are self-officiated.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> | 815-939-1311

<strong>Your Voice Matters</strong>

The Partnership for Healthy Communities’ Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hosting a focus group about health care and insurance access for Hispanic/Latinx residents of Kankakee County ages 18+ at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and a $20 gift card will be provided for participation. Registration required. 367 South Schuyler Ave.

More info: <a href="http://bit.ly/july12focusgroup" target="_blank">bit.ly/july12focusgroup</a>

July 13-18

<strong>Iroquois Co</strong><strong>unty Fair</strong>

Returning this year from July 13 to 18 at 1390 E. 2000North Road, Watseka. Special and daily events planned.

<a href="http://iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>

July 13

<strong>Tuesday’s Prayer and Meditation</strong>

All members of the community are invited to First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday for a weekly respite from phones and distractions. The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.

<a href="http://firstpreskankakee.org" target="_blank">firstpreskankakee.org</a> | 815-939-3546

<strong>July 13</strong>

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

Registration deadline for the tote bag painting class happening from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 16 at the Bradley Public Library. This class is for ages 60 and over. Call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext. 9910 to register.

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Each Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games.

More info: <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>, 815-523-9919.

Kankakee Valley Park District will host painting classes led to Little Me Studio's artist in residence, Trenna VanVleck — with classes available for both children and adults. Participants will go home with a unique piece of art they created.

The class, which is for adults only, will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at a cost of $28 per person. The class will also meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Attendees will paint with acrylics on an 11"X14" stretched canvas.

Classes will be at Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The cost includes all materials.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> | 815-939-1311

Tuesday’s Pray and Meditation invites all members of the community to stop by First Presbyterian Church for a time for prayer and reflection from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

The church, in conjunction with Juan 3:16, offers it as as time to mentally recharge. "Take a break from your day to gather your thoughts and calm your mind in a beautiful, sacred space," organizers say.

Johnson explained that the weekly program is a “no pressure” environment where people can stop by on their lunch break and take time for some quiet reflection.

The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.

815-939-3546, <a href="http://firstpreskankakee.org" target="_blank">firstpreskankakee.org</a>