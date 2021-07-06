Shoe Fest announces 2021 lineup

MANTENO — Shoe Fest has announced its return for Sept. 3 to 5, after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. Additionally, the organizers have announced this year’s lineup.

Shoe Fest hosts, Chicago roots rock quintet Old Shoe, welcome a lineup that features Melvin Seals & JGB (of Jerry Garcia Band fame) and Fruition, West Coast rising folk stars with an eclectic sound.

Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman of Trey Anastasio Band, Nick Cassarino of The Nth Power will all be featured as Artists at Large. Joining the artistry are Chicago family bands Henhouse Prowlers, Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, Cornmeal, Mr. Blotto, Mungion, Family Groove Company and more.

This three-day music and camping event is a community-based festival that also presents family and kid activities each morning along with child-centric concerts from Mr. Dave Music, as well as live painting, art installations, morning yoga, leisure Olympics and the annual Kung Fu classes. It is held at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.

Family activities for friends of all ages will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets and info available at <a href="http://shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>.

Organizers are following local, state and CDC guidelines and opening measures while preparing to host the festival in September and will make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols as the festival approaches.

For more information, contact info@shoe-fest.com.

• Old Shoe (performing two nights)

• Melvin Seals & JGB

• Fruition

• Artists at Large: Jennifer Hartswick (of Trey Anastasio Band), Natalie Cressman (of Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino (of The Nth Power)

• Henhouse Prowlers

• Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes (full band & solo sets)

• Cornmeal

• Mr. Blotto

• Mungion

• Family Groove Company

• Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo

• Sun Beard

• The Althea Grace Band

• The Claudettes

• Miles Over Mountains

• Midnight Canyon

• Afternoon Moon

• Zoofunkyou

• Still Shine

• The Dawn

• River Valley Rangers

• Arbor Creek

• Fox Crossing Stringband

• Pete Jive

• Dearie

• Mr. Dave Music