James Dupuis, former Kankakee fire chief, dies

KANKAKEE — James Dupuis, a man described as a “firefighter’s chief,” due to his love and commitment to the rank and file of the Kankakee Fire Department, died last week.

Dupuis, a member of the Kankakee Fire Department from 1971 to 1993, and its chief from 1989-93, died June 29 in Hillside, Mich. He was 74.

Dupuis served as chief under then-Mayor Russell Johnson. He replaced Chief Al May in June 1989. He retired from the department on May 2, 1993, when Johnson was defeated by Donald Green, who appointed David St. John as the fire chief.

Known for wearing his fire helmet slightly tilted, Dupuis, a 1965 Kankakee High School graduate, joined the department after serving in the U.S. Army from October 1966 to October 1968 during the Vietnam War. Prior to joining the department, he worked in construction until he was persuaded to take the firefighter’s test.

Former Kankakee Fire Chief Ron Young said Dupuis served as a lieutenant, captain and then was promoted to chief.

“He was a really good officer. He got right in and fought the fires with his men. He was right in there,” Young recalled. “He was a great supporter of the rank and file. He was a firefighter’s chief.”

Young recalled the controversial episode in which then-Mayor Johnson ordered firefighters to watch over drying concrete along East Court Street. The firefighters were upset at being ordered to do such a task, but Dupuis attempted to ease the situation by stating he would stand watch.

His officers eventually relented and performed the task.

Even though he was the leader of the department and had additional duties of dealing with budgets and policies, he always maintained a relationship with the firefighters.

Young said Dupuis was also willing to train his crew on the use of new equipment or techniques of the profession.

“He taught us everything he knew,” Young said. “He was not the administrative type.”

Former Deputy Chief Dave Harmon also noted Dupuis’ fondness for firefighting work.

“He would get right in there and fight the fire. He was one of those guys who was easy to talk to and he always stood up for his department,” Harmon said.

Former Kankakee firefighter and administrator Terry Lewis called Dupuis a “firefighter’s’ firefighter.”

“I don’t know how much he enjoyed being chief compared to being a firefighter, but he loved being a firefighter. That is why is was so hard to keep him out of the fires when he became chief. He was always giving 150 percent.”

Lewis noted fighting fires must have been in Dupuis’ blood.

“He was happiest when he was fighting a fire.”

A memorial Mass for Dupuis will be 11 a.m. July 14 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillside. Private family interment will military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.