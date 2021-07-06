Iroquois County Fair to feature cook-off

The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will be hosting the Grill Master Cook-Off Contest starting at 11 a.m. on July 18 as part of the Iroquois County Fair.

Check in is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon. Between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. will be the turn-in time for burgers (any meat) and 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. will be the turn-in time for shish kabobs (anything on a stick). At 3:30 p.m., the awards will be presented.

Rules for the burgers are as follows: beef, pork, chicken, turkey or veggie; turn in two burgers, one fully dressed and the other cut in quarters for judging; must fit in provided 9” x 9” Styrofoam box; must be cooked on site on any heat source; garnish is optional; must bring all supplies; judged on appearance, creativity, taste and execution.

Rules for the shish kabobs are as follows: anything on a stick; must fit in provided 9” x 9” Styrofoam box and left on stick; must be grilled on site on any heat source; garnish is optional; must provide all supplies; judged on appearance, creativity, taste and execution.

For more information and questions, contact Bryan Luke at 815-867-6079.