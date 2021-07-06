Bradley seeks input on upgrades to Lil's Park

BRADLEY — The <strong>Village of Bradley</strong> is on a mission to transform <strong>Lil’s Park</strong> and its 15-acre setting along <strong>East North Street</strong> as the village’s top park.

Village officials also want to hear from residents as to what additions they would like to see.

To aid that effort, a <strong>public meeting</strong> has been set for 6 to 8 p.m. July 14 at the park’s pavilion, located between <strong>Christine Drive</strong> and <strong>Monroe Avenue</strong>.

Lil’s Park is Bradley’s largest park.

To date, however, the village has received virtually no public input on the plans even though it has been in the discussion phase for about a year.

Village leadership is hopeful that the public meeting brings people forward.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project — which will have a splash pad as its centerpiece — and present preliminary park concepts as well as alternatives.

The splash pad and fountains are under consideration as an improvement to the park area. The village is also looking to locate a dog park there.

During the open-house format meeting, the village and its consultant, <strong>Teska Associates</strong> of <strong>Plainfield</strong>, will be on hand to discuss the concepts, answer questions and receive community input.

In all, Bradley maintains 17 parks on about 40 acres. Unlike many areas, Bradley maintains its own parks rather than having a park district oversee the assets.

Village finance director <strong>Rob Romo</strong> explained the village has two conceptual designs for the splash pad, one is 1,155 square feet, featuring fountains and pop-up water jets. The second is much larger at 5,625 square feet and would host numerous water features.

The village is also considering an expansion of the park’s picnic area as well as the parking lot. The village recently completed about $10,000 in upgrades to the baseball/softball fields within the park.

“These are just ideas we are kicking around,” Romo explained. “The community really has a blank slate here. People can let their imaginations run wild.”

To a certain extent, that is. Romo said there is roughly $500,000 earmarked for Lil’s upgrades.

“We want to make this a premier park,” he said. “It’s the village’s largest park and we think it should be our centerpiece park.”

WHAT: The Village of Bradley hosts public meeting to gain residents' input on Lil's Park project

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. July 14

WHERE: At the park's pavilion, located between Christine Drive and Monroe Avenue

WHY: The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project — which will have a splash pad as its centerpiece — and present preliminary park concepts as well as alternatives.