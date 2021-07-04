IDNR reopens Kankakee River to boat traffic

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reopened the Kankakee River to recreational boating at 7 p.m. Sunday.

IDNR closed the river Thursday from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, according to a notice posted by the IDNR.

The IDNR has authority under Illinois law to designate restricted boating areas when it deems navigation is a danger.

IDNR Sgt. Dave Wollgast said the July 1 closure was due to a number of hazards present in the river, including a swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high water level.