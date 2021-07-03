KLASEY: The Fourth that fizzled

Kankakee’s Fourth of July fireworks display traditionally begins at dusk and provides a large crowd of spectators with 45 minutes of whistles, pops, booms and spectacular lighting effects.

The Fourth of July celebration in 1979 was anything but traditional, however, instead of starting at dusk, the fireworks began exploding at 2 p.m., and the “show” lasted only about 90 seconds, instead of 45 minutes.

“There were thousands of disappointed citizens Wednesday night who learned that, for the first time in 25 years, Kankakee would not have the traditional fireworks display,” noted the Daily Journal. “Little children in particular were disheartened and undoubtedly many a tear was shed over the announcement.”

The unplanned fireworks detonation took place in the launch area on the south bank of the river, across from Beckman Park.

A front-page story in the July 5 edition of The Daily Journal described what happened: “Routine testing started before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Chuck Pangle, who has worked with the Jaycees fireworks show for 17 years, was demonstrating rocket firing to two new Jaycees.

“The first dry run went smoothly, he said. The second rocket was launched 15 minutes later but did not reach the altitude of 300 feet it was supposed to. It traveled only 30 feet into the air before the shell twisted and fell to the stack of explosives, Pangle said. He yelled, ‘hit it,’ and Jaycees went flying for cover behind trees and into the river.

“The small group of people in the area, about eight adults and four children, had only a few seconds to brace themselves for the explosion, which lasted about a minute and a half.”

Pangle, the Kankakee County treasurer and a former president of the Jaycees, told the newspaper, “The fireworks explosion was comparable to 800 pounds of TNT going off.”

The value of the exploded fireworks was estimated at $4,000.

The spectacular accident even drew the attention of the Chicago Tribune, which reported, “Kankakee’s July Fourth celebration took off abruptly Wednesday when a test rocket dropped on a $4,000 stack of fireworks, exploding the entire pile and injuring four persons. … The blast sent colored balls of smoke and flame high above the park, and people could hear the explosion from almost a mile away, said police.”

Four persons suffered minor injuries from the blast.

F. Peter Gooding, 32, and his two children, Brian, 8, and Susan, 5, were treated at Riverside Medical Center for minor burns; and Steven LaGesse was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital for abrasions.

The only other casualties of the explosion were two automobiles and a trailer which were badly damaged.

The effects of the fireworks explosion could have been much worse than minor burns and scrapes suffered by four people, noted the Daily Journal in an editorial headlined “Avoiding a tragedy.”

“The Kankakee Jaycees are likely to face some criticism for the unfortunate accidental explosion of their fireworks Wednesday afternoon,” wrote the newspaper’s editor. “But, before being too critical of this organization which has taken the time and money to present this show for 24 years, consider the fact that no one was seriously injured. This is remarkable, considering that the explosion was equivalent to the detonation of 800 pounds of dynamite. In fact, it is remarkable that no one was killed.

“Avoiding serious injury or death in this case was not just something that happened by chance. It was the result of many safety training sessions. ... Had the workers involved not been drilled so often and so thoroughly about what to do in the event of an aborted launching of an explosive, the result would have been tragic. But it is to the credit of the Jaycees in general and Pangle in particular that this holiday accident did not turn out to be a major disaster.”

On the evening of the Fourth, one aspect of the scheduled celebration did go on: the Kankakee Municipal Band and the rock group

The Rhoades presented their scheduled concerts.

But even though four boxes of fireworks had survived the blast, there was no pyrotechnic show.

Ron Jacobs, president of the Kankakee Jaycees, explained that the men working with the fireworks “were too shook up to shoot them” that night.

Charles "Chuck" Pangle was a well-known local figure in Kankakee County. In addition to his involvement with the Jaycees and his election to the post of county treasurer, what were some of his other accomplishments?

Answer: He was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1983 and served until 1987. An avid outdoorsman, he worked for the Illinois Department of Conservation for a number of years. While serving as Superintendent of the Kankakee River State Park, he initiated a handicapped hunting program. Pangle died on Christmas Day 2015 at the age of 74.