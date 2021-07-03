Drivers, police switch roles in traffic stop training program

KANKAKEE — As you’re driving, you glance in your rearview mirror and see the flashing red and blue lights of a police vehicle following you.

Then you hear a short blast of the siren and you know you are being pulled over. Your mind starts racing with questions of why — a ran red light? No turn signal when changing lanes? What was it you did wrong?

Your heart pounds and your anxiety level goes through the roof. This is even before the officer gets out of his or her vehicle and approaches your window.

“I get overanxious,” Nick Stewart said as he took part in a June 23 training simulation put on by three organizations in Kankakee. In a scenario acted out at the training event, Stewart, an African-American, had been pulled over.

“When I am with my buddies in a vehicle that has been stopped, I want everyone to be calm. I just want to get home,” Stewart said.

Kankakee Police Commander of Investigations Donell Austin explained to Stewart and the others participating in the Police Stops program that the same anxiety and nervousness is being felt by the officer.

“How the next 5 minutes goes will determine the outcome of the traffic stop,” Austin said recently during the presentation that discussed best practices for interacting with police during traffic stops.

Getting the word out

This was the fourth such presentation put on by Kankakee police, Kankakee United and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services.

“We want to make this a positive experience,” Austin said. “This is an opportunity to put people in the shoes of an officer.”

A field representative for the coalition, Rhonda Currie said she hopes the training will have an impact.

“I hope that the Police Stops event can bring empathy and awareness from the residents to the police officers and also from the police officers to the residents,” she said. “There is anxiety on both sides of the board and participants experiencing this simulation can see the details in a different light than they would otherwise.

“The conversations that happen between the residents and the police allow the police to see the anxieties and hear the experiences that residents have had in the past and have more of an understanding of their feelings that they may have during a traffic stop.”

Switching roles

Part of the two-hour program involves participants becoming an officer making a traffic stop. The stopped driver is played by a police officer. The scenario of stops changed with each participant.

One stop during the recent program featured Kankakee Alderman Victor Nevarez portraying the officer and Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz as a driver.

This stop was made because Nevarez believed Diaz was driving while intoxicated.

While Diaz passed the field sobriety tests, Nevarez missed a semi-automatic gun on the dashboard because of where he stood outside the car.

Diaz also had another weapon in his right hand as he sat in the vehicle. Nevarez missed it as well.

“I was focused on that DUI,” he explained during a question-and-answer session at the conclusion of the program.

Nevarez was one of several Kankakee city elected officials who took part in the program. They also took part in the first four programs.

“We want this to be an open conversation,” Austin said.

An idea

Austin and Aaron Clark, who is a staff member for Youth For Christ Chicago’s City Life youth program in Kankakee, came up with the idea for the program.

They were looking for a way to reach those in the 18 to 24 age group.

“That is our targeted demographic,” Austin said. “That is the group police deal with the most.”

Clark added, “The future of the Police Stops initiative is a healthy relationship between the community and local law enforcement. The goal is to create a trusted bridge between the community and law enforcement.

“As these events continue to grow, it will alleviate some of the tensions that stem from an unhealthy perception of our relationship.”

Clark said he is looking forward to using the program with fourth- through sixth-grade students.

“They can ask great questions,” Clark said.

Currie agreed, saying “I hope that the upcoming Youth Police Stops can also impact the youth and police officers in the same manner.”

Kankakee Police Investigations Commander Donell Austin said to help make a traffic stop go well, drivers need to remember:

• Remain calm

• Be respectful

• Do not lie

• Do not overreact

<strong>Kankakee stops</strong>

Recent numbers for traffic stops and citations issued by Kankakee police:

2019: 3,429 stops with 2,879 citations issued

2021, through June 28: 1,394 traffic stops with 1,031 citations issued

<strong>Odds of being pulled over</strong>

According to Stanford University's Open Policing project, there's just a 1% chance that an average driver will be pulled over in a year. In 2015, the project has attempted to track the total number of traffic stops conducted by state and local police across the country.

Of the more than 32 million traffic stops made since Stanford began its program, 99 out of 100 drivers probably won’t be pulled over, according to a story by Value Penguin in September 2020.