Bourbonnais schools looking into new playgrounds

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is looking to put some of its COVID-19 funding to use by tackling a list of facilities projects, including some that were put on hold due to the pandemic.

At a facilities committee meeting Wednesday, members of the Bourbonnais School Board discussed two of the major projects on the district’s priority list — building new playgrounds at two schools and replacing nearly 30-year-old HVAC units at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

The district is looking to build new playgrounds starting with two of its five schools: Liberty Intermediate, which currently has no playground, and Shabbona Elementary, which has older playground equipment.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan said the district planned to build a playground at Liberty after the expansion was completed and fourth-graders moved to the building. However, the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed this project to the back burner.

“Then COVID-19 came, and it was all we could do just to get the kids in the building and have school,” Duggan said. “There’s currently 800 students at Liberty and no playground.”

The only basketball courts at Liberty are in the parking lot, which is now primarily a bus traffic area, so they are not accessible during the school day, he added. At Shabbona, kids sometimes get hurt playing on the old equipment and are asked not to use it, he said.

The new playgrounds would feature poured-rubber floors, which would improve safety and accessibility, Duggan said.

Currently, three of the district’s four school playgrounds are surfaced with bark, which is not considered ADA accessible, particularly for wheelchairs.

“We’re having a hard time finding [bark], and it’s a major labor effort every summer to spread them,” he said. “And after about a week of the school year, they aren’t where we spread them anymore.”

Duggan noted that there’s a recommended thickness for playground surfaces ranging from 4 to 9 inches based on the equipment it is near.

“Ours actually get less safe every day, I would say, as kids kick the chips around,” he said.

Alternatively, the poured-rubber floors can be installed with the recommended thickness and last for 20 years; the only maintenance required would be light resurfacing after 10 years.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman noted that poured rubber surfacing tends to be expensive, but the hope is that the new playgrounds would qualify for use of CARES Act funding, as they can be considered additional outdoor classroom space.

“[Recess] is a lot of running around outside and walking around wishing they had a playground,” he said.

After starting at the two schools with the greatest need for new playgrounds, the idea would be to look at the potential for new playgrounds at other schools the following year, Ehrman said.

Board Vice President Stephan Moulton said he agrees the district should explore the playground project and at least determine what the costs would be.

“This would literally benefit all students, not just a portion of our students,” Moulton said.

<strong>HVAC upgrade</strong>

Another project on the horizon is replacing aging HVAC units at BUGC.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said the district replaced six of the 13 rooftop HVAC units at BUGC in 2018.

“When we addressed them three years ago, they were failing; they were not working as efficiently as they are supposed to,” he said. “It’s better to get in front of them rather than have them go out on us in the middle of the school year.”

Though all needed to be replaced, the district started with the six units that were having the most problems. The idea was to get to the other seven the following school year, but the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Now, with federal CARES Act/ESSER funding available to schools, the district is looking to finally check the project off its list.

BESD53 is projected to receive over $6 million in total from the second and third rounds of federal COVID-19 relief. Districts are being given some discernment as to how the funds can be used, though at least 20 percent must directly address learning loss, and the money will only be available through 2024.

One of the allowable uses is improved airflow and air quality in schools, so the plan is to use that funding for the HVAC project.

Crawford said replacing the six units in 2018 cost just over $1 million, and replacing the remaining seven units, which are now 28 years old, is projected to cost about $1.5 million.

Architect Doug Bright noted that the costs have increased over the past few years and will likely continue if the project were delayed. He also noted the life expectancy of these units are about 25 years.

“Our ideal scenario would have been to replace the next seven the summer after the six, because now there’s two or three years’ difference in age,” Bright said. “Basically, it’s something that needs to be done.”

The district has a list of facilities projects it is looking to move through, divided by projects that would likely fall under CARES Act funding, projects that might qualify for use of the funding and projects that likely would not qualify.

Some of the other projects that are listed for potential use of the funding include: bleachers at the BUGC gym, piping and insulation at Shabbona and Shepard, all-gender bathrooms at BUGC and Liberty, replacing carpeted hallways with tile and installing new windows at LeVasseur, and touchless water filling stations at BUGC.