10 relatives lost over 450 pounds together

In January, JoAnne and Mark Keen were on vacation in Florida with both sides of their families — the Petkunas and the Keens. The couple — the owners of Frank’s Appliance Center in Bradley — got to talking with their relatives about a collective desire to lose weight.

Upon returning from their trip, JoAnne suggested to her husband that the families take part in a weight-loss challenge. After taking this idea to the family, and after a road bump of getting all involved comfortable with sharing their starting weight, JoAnne had 10 family members signed up for the 10-week challenge.

“I actually reached out to them and kind of guilted them into it,” recalled Keen, who has lost 30 pounds so far. “I told them I wanted them to be around for a long time and that they were very unhealthy, so that was kind of it.”

To keep everyone motivated and incentivized, each participant had to put in $50. If the participant hits and maintains their goal weight by the end of the 10 weeks, they get their money back. If not, the money goes into a pot and is won by whoever loses the most weight percentage-wise.

In their first 10-week challenge, the 10 members collectively lost 250 pounds. They are in the middle of their second 10-week challenge, and they’ve added an extra element.

Like the first challenge, each participant has to send a weigh-in to the group text every Sunday. Now, whoever lost the most that week prior gets to pick a challenge for the group to do in the upcoming week. Challenges have included no red meat for a week, or doing daily sets of jumping jacks, squats and more.

This increase in weekly challenges has increased the money pot, and it is now up to $1,100. The winner for the first 10 weeks walked away with over $500.

However, it’s not only money that serves as an incentive. In addition to losing weight, both sides of the family have a history of heart disease, which inspired the group’s name of “Healthy Hearts.”

This was in addition to other health concerns, including diabetes and history of stroke.

“The coolest thing about this is my dad is no longer diabetic,” said Stephanie Hasselbring, fellow participant and daughter of JoAnne and Mark. Hasselbring has lost 30 pounds to date and her dad 50.

The group works together to keep one another motivated, offering words of encouragement, sharing recipes and sending funny weight-loss-related memes.

Hasselbring and Keen said one of the best parts about this challenge is that everyone can do it their own way. Various methods including intermittent fasting, Atkins, Keto and calorie counting are being used in addition to eating healthier and exercising regularly.

The Healthy Hearts are close to finishing their second 10-week round and have collectively lost 219 pounds during this time, bringing the total collective weight loss from the challenge to 469 pounds.

“We’ve actually inspired some people outside of the group,” shared Hasselbring. “Their friends keep asking them ‘What are you doing?’ So we’ve inspired other families to start the same type of challenge we’ve been doing, as well.”

<strong>First 10 weeks:</strong> 250 pounds

<strong>Second 10 weeks:</strong> 219 pounds

<strong>Total collective weight loss:</strong> 469 pounds