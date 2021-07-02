Seat opens, member sought for Kankakee County Board

Due to a residency change and resignation of Republican Darrel Smith, the Kankakee County Board is seeking to fill the current vacancy in District 12.

The district is located in the western portion of the county and its vacancy was effective Wednesday, June 30.

In order to be considered for the vacancy, the appointment must be a Republican and reside in District 12.

“On behalf of the Kankakee County Board, I would like to thank Darrel Smith for his years of service and dedication to the community,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said in a press release. “I wish Mr. Smith all the best in his future endeavors.”

The vacancy will be voted on at the Tuesday, July 13 Kankakee County Board meeting and will be filled within 60 days by chairman appointment with the consent of the board.

For more information and to view current openings, visit <a href="http://k3county.net/openings.html" target="_blank">k3county.net/openings.html</a>.