Kankakee River closed for recreational boating

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Kankakee River to recreational boating. The closure is in effect from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, according to a notice posted by the IDNR.

The closure went into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday. An end date for the closure has not been set. The IDNR has authority under Illinois law to designate restricted boating areas when it deems navigation is a danger.

IDNR Sgt. Dave Wollgast said there are a number of hazards currently present in the river, including a swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high water level. He said the conditions aren’t expected to improve anytime soon. Rather, he said, they’ll worsen before they get better as the river is higher upstream.

While the river hadn’t fully entered the “action stage” before the closure announcement, the IDNR made the decision early to restrict boating in order to give residents more time to adjust holiday plans, he said.

The action stage — which Wollgast explained as when water begins moving heavy debris — for the Kankakee River at Momence is 4.5 feet. As of Friday afternoon, it stood at 4.2 feet. But, he said, the water level upstream will quickly change that.

“The water upstream is higher and that water is coming down the river, which will raise the water level here and put it into the action stage,” he said.

He said people may think it is safe because they don’t see large debris floating in the water. But it’s what’s below the surface that’s dangerous — whether it be a sandbar, log jam or an entire tree.

“You may only see limb but there’s an entire tree and a Titanic situation lurking underneath,” he said.

The river conditions are also treacherous for emergency personnel if they are called upon to rescue those involved in boating accidents. That’s one of the reasons Wollgast said he hopes people take heed of the warnings and stay off the water.

“We did this for public safety,” he said in response to those expressing frustration on social media with the river’s closure. “We don’t want anyone hurt. We know people will go out anyway. We are trying to protect those who will listen.”

Many of the online comments stated the river isn’t dangerous and the closure is an overreaction.

Try telling that to Carl Irps. He stood at the river’s edge by his Kankakee River home near the Route 17 East River Bridge around 11 p.m. Wednesday and watched helplessly as his unmanned boat floated away thanks to debris in the water.

While he can see the collection of debris that’s been piling up at his dock the last couple of weeks — he said it took him two days to clear out the logs and limbs piled up, some 8 to 10 feet long — he didn’t see what hit his boat with enough force to tear it loose from the ropes tying it to the dock.

Irps and a friend jumped in a truck and gave chase to the boat, which was visible in the darkness as they drove along Sandbar Road thanks to its solar lights and lanterns.

Their hopes of it getting hung up and stopped floated down the river with the boat. Fortunately a friend found it where it came to rest in Aroma Park — 3 miles away. Irps said it managed to avoid crashing into two bridges, but the high waters has him still unable to inspect any damage.

While he’s happy the boat survived the ordeal, he says you won’t catch him out on the water right now.

“I see everyone complaining about the river closure,” he said. “It’s been higher, yes. But there’s a lot of stuff underwater that would turn over a boat or kayak.”

As for those who head out regardless, Wollgast said, they could face arrest on charges for entering a restricted waterway. They could also face neglect or reckless conduct charges.