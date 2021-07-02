ISP works 2nd crash on I-57 in two days

Illinois State Police troopers were again on scene of a crash Friday morning on Interstate 57 near Kankakee.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:04 a.m. at 310 milepost, an area currently under construction. It was the second crash in the construction zone in as many days.

On Friday morning, the District 21 Ashkum Post said, a one-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle shut down the northbound lanes and a detour was in place.

On Thursday, two people escaped injury when a semi tractor-trailer crashed on I-57 near the 309 mile-post. That accident occurred in the southbound lanes.

A preliminary ISP investigation indicated the driver of the semi lost control for unknown reasons and overturned.

Kankakee Fire Department responded to the scene Thursday to find a pallet of white paint the semi was hauling was leaking. A hazmat unit was dispatched, and the roadway was closed for approximately four hours, according to state police.