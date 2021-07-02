Flight paramedics visit KCC class with medical helicopter

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College Paramedic program students learned first-hand this week about the role of flight paramedics and the ground personnel who assist helicopter crews.

Amanda Fagan, a flight medic with Superior Air Ambulance, presented information on when a helicopter is needed and how to establish a helicopter landing zone. Personnel from the Kankakee Fire Department and Riverside Ambulance Services sat in on the training, helped set up the landing zone, and communicated with the helicopter pilot.

The group then went to the KCC parking lot where the fire department and ambulances set up a landing zone. At 10:23 a.m., a helicopter from Superior Air Ambulance landed. Students met the crew, toured the helicopter and asked questions. After a little more than an hour, the helicopter departed.

“This is a really good experience because in our field and our experience, we’re probably going to have to call a helicopter at some point in our career,” said Kaitlynn Vahl, a student in the paramedic III course. “And, this is telling us how to land a helicopter, where and when and in what circumstances we would call the helicopter. So, to actually see it in person before we actually get to that situation is a really good experience.”

Chris Gibson, director of the KCC Paramedic program, said, “Anytime we have hands-on, I think it’s a great experience for students to see things rather than just read about it in a book.”

Paramedic III is the final course in KCC’s Paramedic associate degree program. It includes training in handling a variety of medical emergencies, including transportation of critical patients, vehicle rescue, crime scenes and hazardous materials awareness.

More information about the program is available at cgibson@kcc.edu or 815-802-8815.