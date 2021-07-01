Former Roper site in Bradley becomes new Gold Star Gym home

BRADLEY — Once a key manufacturing site where hundreds of workers were employed, the former Bradley Roper complex's second floor is now housing a new type of work.

Weight training. Boxing. Jiu-Jitsu.

All under the direction of David “Gomer” Gerard, 12,000 square feet on the second floor of the western portion of the massive 450,000-square-foot Area Jobs Development Corp.-owned property is now called home by Gold Star Gym.

In early June, Gold Star Gym moved into this location along East Broadway Street in Bradley after relocating from its former site in Bourbonnais.

And this no-frills “we’re here to workout” site is proving to be a major hit with Gerard’s loyal following of weight lifters and boxers.

‘PLACE OF HARD WORK’

Once a site where garden tractors, chainsaws, snowblowers, roto-tillers, bookshelves and dinette sets were produced under the Roper name, it is now a mixed-use area of several companies under the management of the Kankakee County Economic Development Association.

For fitness enthusiasts, it’s heaven.

“This is a place of hard work and sweat. Nothing fancy,” said Dylan Lergner, 29, a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy, who has been working out with Gold Star since age 14, when the gym was housed in the garage of former longtime Kankakee police officer John Gerard, now 85.

“This place is about working hard,” Lergner said.

Lergner said while the gym space has expanded in a monumental way, he believes the camaraderie between these lifters will remain.

“This is a close-knit group. We are here to help each other get better. That will always be here,” he said.

His workout partner of this day, Jon Young, 30, a former state wrestling champion with at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, has been lifting with Gold Star since eighth grade.

He said he came into Gerard’s gym one day after tiring of playing sandlot football games.

“I asked if I could lift. I’ve been here ever since,” he said.

Young said the gym not only develops muscular strength, but friendships.

Regarding the new gym, he said everyone is thrilled with their new surroundings.

A traveling insurance adjuster, Young said he has worked out in upwards of 100 gyms across the country. He said the new Gold Star is by far the best.

“None of them compare to this,” he said. “This is very unique. This place is raw, wild and at the same time kind of tame. I can’t ever see us leaving this spot.”

<strong>DREAM COME TRUE</strong>

Jeff Bennett, with McColly-Bennett Commercial Real Estate, upon hearing Gerard was seeking a new location, wanted to make sure he saw the vacant square footage at the Roper site.

The industrial-style setting, which has gained popularity for residential dwellings, brought a smile to Gerard’s face.

“And most importantly it is in the center of the community. This is a great place where people came come together and sweat,” he cracked.

Joe Franco, co-chairman of the county’s EDA, said when Gerard committed to the site, he became part of the growing family here.

“I believe they will do well here,” Franco said. “This site had not been really used for a while. I’m excited to see this activity here.”

Gerard, who prefers to be seen rather than heard, simply stated he’s in love with his new setting.

“I’ve always dreamt of a space like this. I believe this will be the place where I stay,” he said.

An operator of a gym for 31 years, Gerard, 58, noted this will be his fourth location.

While he could literally place his father’s gym, located in dad’s garage at 684 S. Main Ave., in Kankakee, inside the space more than 10 times and still have space left over, he noted the garage gym will always be a special place.

He noted 17 Chicago Golden Gloves champions trained within that garage. Numerous young men who earned football scholarships trained there and scores of others who simply wanted nothing more than to workout.

He noted the Roper site was actually constructed in 1936, coincidentally the same year his father was born.

“This place has such great atmosphere. It has the character of a gym,” he said.

Looking around and seeing teenagers lifting, young men working out and even a college woman, Miranda Wehrle, 21, of Bourbonnais, doing exercises, he believes they have also found a home.

“I hope this is my final spot for the gym,” he said.

Wehrle hopes it is as well. A softball player with Indiana Wesleyan University and 2018 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Wehrle has already taken ownership of the new digs.

“This is my gym,” she said.

Such words are like music to Gerard’s ears. He takes the words of his lifters to heart.

“A lot of people have already told me I’m not moving again,” he said. “I hope they’re right.”