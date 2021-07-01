Focus group to ask Latinos about health care

Your Voice Matters (Courtesy of Partnership for Healthy Communities' Access to Health and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership)

KANKAKEE — With “Your Voice Matters,” the Partnership for Healthy Communities’ Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hoping to learn more about local Latinos’ experiences with health care and insurance access.

They are hosting a focus group for Hispanic/Latinx county residents 18 and older from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Rincon Family Services’ Welcoming Center, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

This discussion will be recorded, but only for note-taking purposes, according to event organizers. A Spanish translator and focus materials in both English and Spanish will be available.

Dinner will be provided along with a $20 gift card to active participants. Registration deadline is Sunday, July 11, in order for dinner to be provided.

Register at <a href="http://bit.ly/july12focusgroup" target="_blank">bit.ly/july12focusgroup</a>.

Contact mariah@cfkrv.org or call 708-573-9762 with any questions.