Crash claims life of Iroquois County woman

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday claimed the life of 20-year-old Faith M. Billerbeck, of Ashkum.

Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office investigated the crash that occurred at 4:31 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 116 and 0East Road — the Ford/Iroquois county line — according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Jeep driven by Billerbeck was traveling north on 0E Road while a Western Star semi truck was traveling east on Route 116 near 0E Road.

Billerbeck failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the front passenger side of the truck tractor, according to state police.

Billerbeck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.