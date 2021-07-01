Bradley board OKs Wojnarowski as village consultant

BRADLEY — Former Bradley administrator Catherine Wojnarowski is back with the village following a messy personnel matter.

The Bradley Village Board, following a 4-3 vote earlier this week in which Mayor Mike Watson cast the deciding vote, approved the rehiring of Wojnarowski, six months after being let go by the village.

She will not assume her previous role as the village administrator, one of the top positions within the village, but was instead brought back as a consultant, with an emphasis on administering grants and special projects.

When she left the village she had a $108,000 salary plus benefits. In her new role, she will be paid an hourly rate of $50 and no benefits. She and Mayor Watson are expected to sign the one-year contract within the next two to three weeks. She could begin her employment near the end of July.

Watson expects her to work on average 40 hours a week. She will not supervise any employees.

Watson noted the money was already in the budget. He said at some point this year the village was going to hire an additional staff member to ease some of the workload.

He noted with the village’s success at attaining grants, there is much data and reporting which goes along with those grants.

At the time of her dismissal, Wojnaroski was facing a misdemeanor battery charge filed in December 2019 by an Indiana man. However, the charge was recently dropped in Kankakee County Circuit Court. Similar charges in Porter County, Indiana, were also recently dismissed.

It was that matter which led to her being dismissed by the Bradley administration. Watson noted the legal matter was not the reason she left the village. He said he believed she had lost her focus to help lead the village at that point.

Wojnarowski was not available for comment.

“Bradley was not her focus at that time,” Watson said. “She could not lead. I was always hoping things would come to a conclusion, but they didn’t. I was never dissatisfied with her work product, but the outside episode consumed her.”

“At that point we had to weigh what was right for the taxpayers,” he continued. “It is our hope this is all behind her. I believe she’s ready to continue Bradley’s path to success.”

When the charges were dropped, Wojanowski inquired about a role within the village. Village attorney Jeff Taylor suggested offering a position along with an agreement not to take legal action against the village.

The rehiring matter was acted upon by the village board. While the vote was split, there was no discussion.

The resolution approving the Wojnarowski rehiring was under the “New Business” portion of the meeting. The matter was under the heading of “Resolution authorizing employee leasing agreement between the Village of Bradley ... and Public Sector Management Solutions LLC.”

Voting in favor of the rehiring were Watson and trustees Darren Westphal, Brian Billingsley and Gene Jordan. Voting against were Brian Tieri, Ryan LeBran and Grant VandenHout.

After being on paid administrative leave beginning Sept. 10, the Bradley board voted 5-0 on Dec. 28 to terminate Wojnarowski. At that point, she had been with the village for three years, having been hired in December 2017.