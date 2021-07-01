2 escape injury in I-57 rollover, paint spill

KANKAKEE — Two people escaped injury Thursday when a semi tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

According to Illinois State Police District 21, troopers responded at 12:03 a.m. this morning at the 309-mile marker for a rollover crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the semi was traveling south on I-57 when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and overturned, state police said.

Kankakee Fire Department responded to the scene, where they found a pallet of white paint the semi was hauling was leaking. A hazmat unit was dispatched, and the roadway was closed for approximately four hours, according to state police.