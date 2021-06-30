Shreffler family celebrates 100th annual reunion

Extended families often host family reunions every five to 10 years or so. Due to the amount of work putting such an event together and coordinating so many schedules, it’s typically only feasible to have this type of gathering every so often.

Imagine having that reunion annually. Now imagine a family doing so for the last 100 years.

Such a thing is true for the Shreffler family, which first arrived in America in April 1772. Johann Heinrich, who changed his name to John Henry Shreffler upon immigration, originally settled in Pennsylvania.

Two generations later in 1834, Peter and Regina Shreffler traveled from Pennsylvania by covered wagon and settled in Deselm in northern Kankakee County.

“Our family [includes] a couple of the pioneers that came and settled in Kankakee County,” said Juanita Spangler of Peter and Regina. Spangler is part of the Shreffler family from her mother’s side.

The pair would go on to have 12 children, all with biblical names: Leia, Jacob, Michael, Aaron, Moses, Enos, Elizabeth, Mary Ann, Peter Jr., Daniel, Sarah and Joseph. Oldest child Leia would marry a member of the Warner family, the namesake for Warner Bridge Road.

The 12 children of Peter and Reginia would go on to create a large family line and annual family reunions for the Shrefflers began in 1921. Fast forward to June 2021, when the 100-year reunion was held in Manteno with 81 family members in attendance.

“Each year at the reunion, we have name tags of which child [of the 12] that we came from,” said Spangler, whose mother was formerly the family historian.

Now she is the family historian, and she and the Shreffler family reunion committee put together this 100th reunion in honor of Bernice Shreffler-Rogers. The daughter of O.C. Shreffler, Bernice spent many years putting the reunion together. After Bernice, Cheryl Overton took over as coordinator.

“The lady that did the reunion passed away and we lost books,” said Spangler, explaining that those books contained newspaper clippings, addresses and genealogical information.

After so many years and so many family members, many have lost touch over time. This particular reunion was for the family line of Moses Shreffler. In past years with more family lines present, reunion attendance could get up to 300 people.

With a reunion break due to COVID, the event committee reformed for the 2021 event. In addition to Spangler, committee members Judy Rollins (Bernice’s daughter), Kathryn Shreffler-Kingston and Danielle Shreffler-Ramien hosted their first event as a group.

It was held at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club as that location has ties to the Shreffler family. Spangler’s great-grandfather, Samuel Shreffler, donated the land that is now used for the club.

“We’re up to two books with 12 different generations,” said Spangler, who has been rebuilding the reunion books through the help of the Manteno Historical Society.

The day featured cakes, banners and T-shirts marking the 100-year anniversary. Each table had a framed photo of a Shreffler family member, dating all the way back to the 19th century.

“It was really neat to rebuild the books and to teach the next generation of what a resilient family we came from,” said Spangler, sharing stories of tragedy including O.C. Shreffler losing two wives to childbirth.

The family has developed a Facebook page titled “Shreffler Reunion” for everything reunion-related, where they share historical photos as well as information on reunion events.

Spangler encourages anyone in the Shreffler family line to join the Facebook page or email <a href="mailto:shrefflerreunion@gmail.com" target="_blank">shrefflerreunion@gmail.com</a> “if any long lost relative wants to come to the next reunion.”