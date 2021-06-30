Sales lag as new sticker year begins for Kankakee residents

KANKAKEE — As Kankakee entered the final day of regular priced vehicle sticker sales, the city was running about $40,000 behind the pace of 2020 sales, an official noted.

And entering the home stretch of sales before the $35 price is doubled starting Thursday, Kankakee Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal is forecasting that about 75 percent of required stickers will have been sold by the conclusion of business today.

That figure, of course, means that 25 percent of the vehicle stickers will now cost Kankakee residents or fleet operators here an additional $35 per sticker for a car or pickup truck. Kankakee police can also begin writing $100 tickets to vehicle owners who do not have the 2021 sticker on their car, truck or motorcycle.

The city is projecting the vehicle tax will produce about $425,000 for the current year’s budget.