Bourbonnais Township Park Board OKs alcohol at special events

BOURBONNAIS — Guests of the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Summer Concert Series will be able to bring alcoholic beverages with them starting with the first scheduled show July 6 at Perry Farm.

The district’s Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a one-year trial period of allowing alcohol for certain events in Bourbonnais parks.

Hollice Clark, executive director of the BTPD, said the change to allow alcohol is an attempt to appeal to the younger population, particularly as concert attendance has been dwindling in recent years.

“The goal is to make it feel more like a Ravinia [Festival] setting,” he said.

The board approved a similar trial period in 2019 and saw attendance increase, Clark said, but the policy was not continued, as the pandemic delayed any further events where it might be used.

In a recent community survey, the district received feedback that some community members would like to enjoy wine or beer while listening to music at the summer concerts, Clark said.

“The goal [of the trial period] is that it gives the board the opportunity to come out to the concerts and observe and make a good judgement on how the public feels about allowing alcohol,” he said.

Previously, board policy specified that alcohol was not allowed at either park.

The particular events and parks at which alcohol will be allowed will have to be pre-approved by the board, Clark noted. Alcohol is still prohibited at the parks on a regular basis.

The first series of events that will allow alcohol will be the Summer Concert Series, which alternates between Perry Farm and Willowhaven Park every Tuesday in July.

The series starts off with The Sting Rays at Perry Farm July 6, followed by Wild Daisy at Willowhaven July 13, Shout Out at Perry Farm July 20, and ending with Billy Elton at Willowhaven July 27.

Shows begin at 7 p.m., with a $2 donation suggested for entry.

Clark said he would be working with the board to come up with other types of programming where allowing alcohol would work, such as “sip and paint” events. The trial period extends until July 31, 2022.

