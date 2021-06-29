Kankakee River Fishing Derby postponed

KANKAKEE — This year’s Kankakee River Fishing Derby has been postponed due to high and fast river conditions caused by recent heavy rains.

The 38th annual derby was set to start Friday and run through July 11.

The derby is rescheduled for July 9 to July 18.

Due to the river’s current conditions, Illinois Department of Natural Resources shock boats will not be able to safely assist with shock and tag day this week, according to an email from Ken Munjoy, president of Northern Illinois Anglers Association.

The use of DNR’s shocking boats is essential for tagging Derby fish, he said.

Due to COVID-19, last year's fishing derby was held in September.