It's official: Bradley owns former JCPenney site

BRADLEY — Although Bradley officials say they don’t want the village to be in the mall ownership business, the village and its taxpayers are now the owners of two vacant anchor store sites at Northfield Square mall, at a cost of just under $1.7 million.

Following a brief executive session at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees OK’d the $577,500 purchase of the vacant 63,000-square-foot JCPenney property by a unanimous vote.

With the acquisition of the property at the mall — which opened in August 1990 — the village now owns just over 140,000 square feet of space there. In October 2019, the village paid $1.1 million for the vacant Carson’s Men’s store, which is 80,000 square feet.

The three other anchor locations are the vacant Sears, the vacant Carson’s Women’s store and Cinemark Movies 10.

The village and a consultant group are developing plans on what the Northfield mall could be in the future as it has lost its hold as the retail hub within Bradley and Kankakee County.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said after Monday’s meeting that what made the JCPenney property so appealing was its proximity to the Carson’s property.

“We were not actively looking at more mall property,” he said.

He said the asking price for the property is what made this decision for the village.

“When something comes up, we are willing to look,” he said. “We’re comfortable with the $1.7 million figure.”

Watson explained, as he has in the past, the mall property is simply too crucial to the village’s future to watch it become an afterthought in terms of development and investment.

“For the financial health of a community which relies so much on the retail sector, we need investment to salvage the area. We simply cannot risk further decline of our retail hub,” he said. “We’ve determined we need to make that investment.”

Watson believes because the property has been purchased at the “bottom of the market” the village is at little risk. He and the board believe they will get the public’s money returned.

“Doing nothing results in nothing,” he said. “This action sends the message that we understand this situation and we are a willing partner. That message is being sent.”