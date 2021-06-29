Community, Diocese at odds over Cabery church

CABERY — The St. Joseph Church in Cabery has been officially declared a historical landmark, though the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet Trust which owns the structure says its permission is needed — and not granted — for the designation.

In a press release from Cheryl Weaver, president of the St. Joseph Church preservation society, and Brody Hale, attorney and canon law consultant in parish and church closures, it was announced that the designation came via a June 8 unanimous vote by the Cabery Historic Preservation Commission. The group said the historic church has been at risk of demolition.

In 2015, the diocese’s permanent closure of the church, which is located at 112 W. Main St., prompted legal appeals in the Vatican courts and an “outpouring of support from around the world,” according to the press release.

After being made aware of the commission’s announcement, the Diocese of Joliet Trust issued the following statement to The Daily Journal: “The process of seeking historic landmark status for a property requires that the owner give consent. The Diocese of Joliet is on record with the Cabery Historic Preservation Commission as not giving consent for St. Joseph Parish. The parish was closed in 2015 because the building was in severe disrepair and attendance had decreased to fewer than 40 people.”

It also offered details of the court proceedings surrounding the church’s closure.

“A few parishioners petitioned the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura in Rome — the supreme court of the Catholic Church — to overturn the diocese’s decision,” the diocese response read. “The tribunal in late 2020 issued its ruling, affirming the diocese’s decision to close the parish. Former parishioners for the past several years have been offered Mass and pastoral care at nearby churches in Herscher, Irwin and Goodrich.”

Weaver said the preservation group is willing and able to take responsibility for the church and its repairs.

“The Joliet Diocese has offered us the church property twice, and then inexplicably withdrew its offers both times,” she said. “We have a generous benefactor who has offered $100,000 to the Joliet Diocese for the church several times but these offers were rejected. This is surprising because the land is worth no more than $10,000 to $14,000 at the most.

“We also offered $50,000 for the rectory building which we would have liked to use for community events but it was instead inexplicably demolished by the Joliet Diocese,” she continued. “We have all the necessary funds for repairs and have been trying for over six years to get the property in our hands to begin restoration work before winter.”

“We do not wish to see the church deteriorate further and hope that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet does right by our community by allowing us to take ownership immediately and begin restoration work. An endowment will be set up for long-term needs.”

Attorney Hale has been helping the St. Joseph Preservation Society pro bono for over six years.

“Under Catholic canon law, Catholic organizations have ‘first right’ to a church if it is willing to take responsibility for its care and maintain it as Catholic sacred space,” he said in the press release. “For this reason, the church should have been turned over to the St. Joseph Preservation Society immediately instead of being deconsecrated. There are many examples of churches across the country that are in the hands of Catholic lay groups and they maintain them usually as chapels or shrines. The same can be done here in Cabery.”

An attorney for the Diocese of Joliet issued a letter to the preservation commission about the lack of validity in the petition’s standing, and says that, even if the petition were to be granted to designate St. Joseph Church a historical landmark it “would not bar the demolition of the church based on the applicable case law.” Such case law was detailed in the letter.