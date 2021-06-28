Missing kayaker found safe at Rock Creek

<em>Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Illinois Conservation Officer John Farber’s last name.</em>

A kayaker was found safe Sunday night after her two male friends reported her missing when they lost sight of her at Rock Creek waterfall in Kankakee River State Park, according to local fire and rescue officials.

Manteno Fire Chief Scott O’Brien said his department was dispatched to the creek at North 5000W Road around 8 p.m.

Water rescue teams from multiple agencies were involved with the search.

According to Illinois Conservation Officer John Farber, the two men said all three people launched their inflatable kayaks just off to the west of 5000W Road.

They said they both went over the waterfall, which is located south of the 4-H camp (Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see).

They became concerned when they lost track of the woman, Farber said, and reported her disappearance.

Around 9:45 p.m., the woman called to say she was at the concession stand near the suspension bridge — a mile south of where they launched, according to officials.

Farber said she walked to that location after getting out of the creek.

She was the only one of the three wearing a life jacket, Farber said.

“If you are going on the river, state law says you have to have a life jacket for each person in a watercraft,” Farber said. “People need to know the river conditions before they plan a trip.”

O’Brien said the river has different characteristics in different locations.

“You have to be aware of the area you are in. With all the rain we’ve had, the river is swift and treacherous,” O’Brien said. “This time there was a good outcome.”