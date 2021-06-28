Kankakee Public Library collecting donations for Harbor House

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library is collecting donations of toiletries, some of the most-needed items, for Harbor House.

They are collecting larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener, according to a press release.

Harbor House’s mission is to provide specialized services to survivors of domestic violence in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Donations keep Harbor House open and able to help more survivors of domestic violence and their families, the release said.

Items can be brought to the Kankakee Public Library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the entrance of the library at 201 E Merchant St, Kankakee

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.