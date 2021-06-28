Fourth of July roundup

A total of nince children entered Watseka Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7.

Lil Mr. Firecracker is Davidsen ZumMallen of Watseka. Davidsen is 5-years old and is the son of Cora Senesac and James ZumMallen. Lil Miss Firecracker is Ellie Smith of Watseka. Ellie is 5-years old and is the daughter of Derek and Tonya Smith.

The winners will ride in the 2021 City of Watseka “Proud to be an American” Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. on July 3. All of the coloring sheets will be on display until July 4 at the Chamber office, located at 110 South 3rd Street in Watseka.