Cost of living remains low in Kankakee County

<strong>Kankakee County</strong> has its issues, for sure. There is no location in this country which exists problem-free.

And when it comes to <strong>cost-of-living expenses</strong>, there is not one person who doesn’t grimace at least a little — I confess that I do — when sending checks for various housing, healthcare or living expenses.

But, Kankakee County still remains a less expensive place to live as compared to regions throughout the United States.

Kankakee County has an overall score of 88.4 on the Cost of Living Index. A score of 100 is the base for calculations. If this were a test, the lower the score, the better the result. In essence, what it would take a consumer $100 to purchase in other area on average, a Kankakee County consumer can purchase with $88.40.

Statewide, <strong>Illinois</strong> had a cost-of-living score of 94.4.

At the recent <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong> meeting, <strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, Alliance president and CEO, noted Kankakee County still remains below the national average on main typical expenses.

When comparing numerous items associated with the latest <strong>Cost of Living Index</strong>, a comparative benchmark of after-tax consumer costs, the only area where the county scored higher than the national average was transportation expenses.

Motor fuel costs here are higher and at some of that expense can be attributed to the high assessed taxes on gas and diesel fuels.

But returning to the other key areas the region performs well. The other area are <strong>housing</strong>, <strong>utilities</strong>, <strong>health care</strong>, <strong>goods and services</strong> and <strong>groceries</strong>.

According to COLI, Kankakee County’s housing scored 71.6 on the <strong>Composite Index</strong>; utilities, 88.7; health care, 98.1; miscellaneous goods and services, 90.8; grocery, 98. Transportation came in at 110.7.

In Illinois, the state’s scores were housing, 85.2; utilities, 95.8; health care, 97.6; miscellaneous goods and services, 96.7; grocery, 97.4; and transportation, 106.5.

The index does not factor in a region’s average wages or salaries.

Nugent noted that Kankakee County’s average monthly residential rental cost is $936 — nationally the expense is $1,188. Cost of a home, $260,530 — nationally, $385,286.

“We remain a fairly economical place to be,” he said. “This shows Kankakee County is more affordable than many other regions throughout the country.”

Nugent said often this message is lost.

“What these numbers show is $100 goes further here than it does in many regions,” he said. “In this instance — in terms of expenses — it’s positive.”

In another bit of positive news regarding the region, major capital investment projects are picking up speed and through the first five months of 2021, some <strong>$213 million</strong> has been committed to business development.

At the economic alliance meeting, Nugent noted that in all of 2020 — which can only be described as a down year for the majority of businesses — there was some $120 million of major capital investment.

The alliance only tracked investment projects valued at $200,000 or more.

While it is not known what may happen in the back half of 2021, it is easy to see that businesses are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and are investing significant money into their locations.

For example, <strong>Nucor Steel</strong> in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> has committed $60 million of plant upgrades; <strong>CSL Behring</strong> is spending $46 million on expansion for wastewater treatment; <strong>Rise Bakery</strong> in <strong>Manteno</strong> is investing $10 million; <strong>Urban Farmer</strong>, also in Manteno, is investing $10 million; the new <strong>Road Ranger</strong> gas and diesel station at the new <strong>Interstate 57</strong> interchange in Bourbonnais is set for a $10 million to $11 million development; and the $4 million new <strong>River Valley Metro</strong> station in downtown Kankakee.

Nugent noted with everything considered, the fact 2020 had capital investments reaching $120 million, that was good.

“I’m really not surprised with this year’s numbers, though. There is pent-up demand and so many projects were delayed due to COVID,” he said.

Nugent also noted some of Kankakee County’s major businesses did quite well during the pandemic because they were deemed essential industry, such as CSL and Nucor Steel.

“We suspect we will continue to see substantial investments throughout the remainder of the year,” he said.

Let’s all hope Nugent is correct.

There remains, however, a down side to things. Workers are still in short supply at many area businesses. Some locations have reduced hours or not even opened locations due to the fact there are not enough employees to staff it.

“If we can get more people working, these numbers can increase even more,” he said. “There are companies with expansion plans on hold because they have too many current job openings to move into new development.”

It is matter of getting some people re-engaged in the workforce.

“We know the labor force is here,” Nugent said. “We have to get them back into the workforce.”