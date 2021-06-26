KLASEY: 168 years of Kankakee newspapers

The first newspaper printed in Kankakee was produced in 1853 on a hand-cranked press beneath a spreading oak tree at what is now the intersection of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue. Called The Gazette, the newspaper would serve local subscribers — first as a weekly, then as a daily publication — until 1920.

The Gazette was the creation of Augustin Chester, who had come to the raw new town of Kankakee in the summer of 1853, and determined that the growing community needed a newspaper.

The first issue of his newspaper, dated Aug. 29, 1853, was actually printed in Chicago, since Chester did not yet have a printing press.

That problem was soon resolved when a press and other needed equipment arrived aboard an Illinois Central train.

The press was loaded on a wagon and hauled up the East Avenue hill to Court Street.

Since the building that would house the Gazette offices was still under construction, Chester decided to temporarily print his newspaper outdoors.

He reported to Gazette readers that the city “is rapidly progressing in her building, already 15 or 16 dwellings are in the process of erection. Several stores are near completion ....The buildings for the railroad depot are nearly ready for occupancy.”

Only three years after it began, the Gazette found itself with competition when Cyrus B. Ingham and Henry Austin launched the semi-weekly Kankakee County Democrat in 1856.

For the next 75 years, Kankakee would be a town with at least two and sometimes three competing newspapers.

The Democrat ceased publication in 1862, when its then-owners, brothers Jerome and Gabriel Durham, enlisted to fight for the Union in the Civil War.

Jerome Durham survived the war, but Gabriel did not — the young member of the 12th Illinois Cavalry became the first Union casualty at the Battle of Gettysburg on July 1, 1863.

During the remainder of the 1860s, the 1870s and early 1880s, a number of semi-weekly and weekly newspapers, such as the Union, the Herald, the Journal, the Democrat, the Gazette and the Times were published at various times in Kankakee.

A revolution in Kankakee’s newspaper scene took place on Dec. 6, 1886, when Charles P. Livingston, publisher of the weekly Kankakee Times, announced his newspaper would be issued daily.

“We believe there is sufficient life in Kankakee, with its 7,000 people, for such an enterprise,” Livingston wrote. “Weekly papers here, as far as a considerable portion of their reading matter is concerned, are merely publishing ancient history — this daily will give you the latest local news served up warm every evening at your residence.”

Local historian Burt Burroughs, in a 1931 article on Kankakee’s newspaper history, noted, “Newspaper competitors in Kankakee stood aghast at the move. There were all sorts of direful predictions indulged in privately, while publicly people patted him on the back and called him a ‘Bully fellow.’”

While Livingston’s move to daily publication was successful, his competitors were slow to follow; by 1903, however, the city had three daily newspapers, the Times, the Gazette and the Evening Democrat.

A new name appeared on the local newspaper scene on March 16, 1903, when a group of 50 investors headed by Len Small purchased the Kankakee Daily Times and renamed it the Kankakee Daily Republican.

As the smallest of the three daily newspapers, the Republican struggled to build advertising and circulation.

During the first 10 years of its existence, the newspaper had six different managers and found itself in deep financial difficulty.

On Jan. 13, 1913, a 26-year-old teller from Kankakee’s First National Bank was assigned by the bank’s directors to “find the causes and the remedy for the financial troubles” of the newspaper.

The young man, Leslie Small, was the son of Len Small, the bank’s president and a stockholder of the Daily Republican Company.

Although the original assignment at the newspaper was for a three-day period, Leslie Small soon assumed the duties of managing editor.

“Within a year, it became apparent to him that his career was in the newspaper profession. The ‘temporary’ job continued without interruption for 43 years,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal following Leslie Small’s death on Jan. 11, 1957.

During Small’s tenure at the newspaper, the circulation increased from 1,100 subscribers to 24,000 and the number of daily newspapers in the city decreased from three to two, and finally to one.

In 1920, the Daily Gazette and the Evening Democrat merged to form the Kankakee Daily News.

For the next 11 years, Kankakee was a two-newspaper town.

On June 1, 1931, the Kankakee Daily Republican and the Kankakee Daily News combined, noting in a front-page editorial, “With this issue, we absorb each other to merge and merchandise under the new title to be known as the REPUBLICAN-NEWS.”

That hyphenated title would appear at the top of the newspaper’s front page for the next 14 years.

On Sept. 18, 1945, readers were greeted with a banner headline, NEWSPAPER CHANGES NAME, and the title Kankakee Daily Journal at the top of Page 1.

The name of Kankakee’s only daily newspaper changed once again after nearly three decades.

On Aug. 29, 1973, the word Kankakee was dropped from the title, shortening the newspaper’s name to the Daily Journal.

The slogan, “Family owned since 1903” appears on the front page of the Daily Journal. To what does that statement refer?

Answer: Ownership of the newspaper and its predecessors by the Small family of Kankakee. In 1903, local businessman and future Illinois Governor Len Small was a lead investor in the group that purchased the Kankakee Daily Times and renamed it the Kankakee Daily Republican. The Small family became the sole owners of the newspaper; today, a fourth generation (the great-grandchildren of Len Small) continues to publish the newspaper.